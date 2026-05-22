Crimson Desert Update 1.08.00 Adds Baby Wyvern Mounts – Full Patch Notes

Crimson Desert update 1.08.00 is now live on all platforms and adds a new Wyvern mount feature to the game. Pearl Abyss surprised players by allowing them to raise their own baby dragon pets that can eventually become flying mounts. Here is everything in the latest Crimson Desert patch notes.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss just dropped another surprise Crimson Desert update on May 22 that adds even more pet options to the game. However, the biggest feature in Crimson Desert update 1.08.00 is the new dragon mount system. Players will now be able to tame baby wyverns and register them as pets.

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The best part? Pearl Abyss has also revealed that a future update will allow you to grow them and eventually register them as flying mounts. This is major news, as one of the biggest complaints players had was that the dragon mount you get in the story has a massive cooldown every time you use it.

Here is a quick breakdown of the most important things added in the latest patch notes:



Crimson Desert Patch Notes Highlights

Added a new dedicated tool slot, allowing equipment like axes, shovels, pickaxes, drills/chainsaws, fans, and more to be equipped separately from secondary weapons.

Players can now build Ponds at Howling Hill and Pailune Camp, where fish can be released, bred, and observed in a new pond management mode.

Legendary fish are now permanent collectibles that can no longer be sold, discarded, or used.

Added 20 new small animal pets, plus a Baby Wyvern that will eventually grow into a mount in a future update.

Wild Wyverns can now temporarily be ridden after being subdued.

Kliff can now use muskets and shotguns.

Damiane and Oongka received a new skill equivalent to “Focused Aerial Roll.”

Players can now silence tied-up outlaws.

Added blueprints for crafting superior branches using refinement level 10 materials.

For your convenience, here is the full Crimson Desert Patch Notes for update 1.08.00:

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

New Crimson Desert Features and Gameplay Changes

The May 22 Crimson Desert update makes several smaller gameplay tweaks, including:

Claw machine capsule prizes are now easier to see.

Tree branches gathered from logging are now converted into stackable rough tree branches.

Infinite Arrows Abyss gear now works with bullets and cannonballs.

Fish traps have been improved so they can properly catch fish.

Re-blockades can now occur at bandit camps and ruins.

The “Disconnected Truth” Abyss puzzle experience has been improved.

Griddle-cooked and pan-fried dishes are now separated into fish, meat, and vegetable categories.

There are also a handful of immersion and cosmetic improvements:

Cats can now still be taken in even while being carried.

Chairs placed during house decoration now have more natural sitting animations.

Barber previews on keyboard and mouse now allow players to hover over hairstyles before selecting them.

Certain outfits have received visual quality improvements.

Some 2D visual assets were replaced to better match the game’s overall art direction.

Kliff’s helms have been visually improved.

The Belkandor Plate Armor silhouette was adjusted so it looks more natural with cloaks equipped.

Crimson Desert Gameplay and Combat Improvements

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Kliff can now use muskets and shotguns, while Damiane and Oongka gained a new skill similar to “Focused Aerial Roll.”

Other gameplay improvements include:

Added a function to instantly refine equipment without manually selecting materials.

Added new “Mass Craft Paintings” and “Craft Fine Paintings” missions.

Logging and quarry missions now reward timber and stones.

Fish traps can now properly catch fish.

Re-blockades can now occur at bandit camps and ruins.

Improved puzzle flow in the “Disconnected Truth” Abyss.

Infinite Arrows Abyss gear now also works with bullets and cannonballs.

Chairs placed during housing decoration now have more natural sitting animations.

Cats can now be picked up while already being carried.

Crimson Desert UI and Control Changes

The update also improves controls and UI customization across the board:

Added a Photo Mode shortcut key (P) for keyboard and mouse users.

Players can now assign secondary keybinds to all inputs.

Inventory, Map, Skills, Journal, Photo Mode, and Menu shortcuts can now be freely customized.

Added map markers that only appear in specific regions such as land or the Abyss.

Added a permanent minimap tracking marker.

Skills can now be filtered by weapon type.

Inventory now more clearly marks items that cannot be sold.

Right-clicking items in the inventory now allows examination and discarding on keyboard and mouse.

Crimson Desert Graphics and Performance Improvements

On PC, the patch adds Raytraced Sun/Moon Light Shadows under Graphics settings. The update also includes multiple performance and visual fixes, including:

Reduced GPU load in resolutions above 4K.

Fixed distant vegetation flickering.

Fixed lighting smudging issues on lower graphics settings.

Fixed displaced surface flickering.

Fixed smearing around glass materials.

Fixed FPS display issues when DLSS Frame Generation or XeSS Frame Generation was enabled.

Improved object placement indicators on water surfaces.

Mac users with macOS 26.5 or higher will now have Metal4 enabled by default, while Intel Arc users received fixes for XeSS-related display problems.

Crimson Desert’s New Baby Wyverns Could Fix Dragon Cooldowns

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

As we mentioned above, the new Crimson Desert Wyvern system still has missing details to it. Currently, we can find a baby Wyvern in the wild and register it as a pet. But we won’t be able to raise it into a dragon and use it as a flying mount until a future update.

However, the biggest question is: will it have a cooldown? Because if it doesn’t, then Crimson Desert will finally fix many players had. Based on the wording of these latest Crimson Desert patch notes, I assume it won’t have a timer, since it’s a registered mount. However, it might not be as powerful as the dragon you get in the main game.

I would totally be fine with this as a compromise. I think most would just love to have a flying dragon mount that helps them get around the massive Pywell map.