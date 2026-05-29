Dungeons and Dragons – Claim a Free Adventure For Level 1 Players Right Now

The International Day of Play is right around the corner and Hasbro is celebrating this year by offering anyone with a free D&D Beyond account access to a short Dungeons and Dragons adventure for a party of level 1 players.

Claim Borderlands Quest: Dagger Danger For Free Today

New TTRPG fans looking to just get into Dungeons and Dragons or experienced DMs who would like inspiration for a fresh starting point can both benefit from grabbing this free adventure from D&D Beyond. Borderlands Quest: Dagger Danger is definitely an introductory adventure, but most DMs won’t turn down a free map and a self-contained one-shot.

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This short level 1 adventure takes the players on an exciting D&D journey to recover a stolen heirloom by venturing into one of the dreaded Caves of Chaos. The whole adventure is meant to take just two hours to play, which should make it a perfect one shot or a great starting point for a brand-new campaign.

Anyone with a free DnD Beyond account can claim the 2026 adventure today. After the adventure has been claimed, DnD Beyond users can find the Maps (including a QuickPlay loadout) in the Adventures section of the Maps virtual tabletop tool. The QuickPlay feature has the map already setup with enemy tokens, fog of war, and suggested player placement.

The accompanying text for running the adventure can be found in the Owned section of the D&D Beyond Library tool.

The adventure uses elements from the D&D Starter Set: Heroes of the Borderlands, allowing people who have that set to incorporate those elements, if desired. That said, DMs can easily run this adventure digitally or in-person on a tabletop without any additional resources.

Additionally, DMs looking for more inspiration can also still claim last year’s adventure, Borderlands Quest: Goblin Trouble, for another short adventure.

Both Dagger Danger and Goblin Trouble include the following resources for DMs and players:

A short, self-contained adventure

An overview of Dungeons & Dragons and key rules

Text for new Dungeon Masters to read aloud, including text for play setup

Guidance on running the adventure for the Dungeon Master encouraging roleplay and keeping the adventure moving

8 premade character sheets

A map and stat blocks so there’s no need to reference other D&D rulebooks rules

DnD Beyond has been very busy over the last week and just finished rolling out the first iteration of the new Journals in Maps feature. Dungeons and Dragons will be launching its next big sourcebook, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, in just a few weeks and adding seven new subclasses and four additional playable races to the TTRPG.

Be sure to check back in the near future for all Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now in hardcopies through local game shops and digitally through D&D Beyond.