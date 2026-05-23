Dungeons and Dragons Is About to Add 7 New Subclasses and 4 New Playable Species

Dungeons and Dragons players are about to get a ton of new options for character creation when the new sourcebook arrives on June 16.

Everything Included in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within

The season of horror is upon the Dungeons and Dragons calendar and there are about to be a handful of new releases that open up some very exciting options for fans of the TTRPG. This June Wizards of the Coast will release a horror-themed sourcebook that is full of tons of new tools and options for both Dungeon Masters and players.

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Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases on June 16 and it sounds like the book is going to be a very substantial one. There are a ton of features included, but some of the most exciting for the average player will likely be the official introduction of seven subclasses. Players may already be familiar with a few of these subclasses, but they have been updated and optimized for the 2024 5e rules.

“Bring fear to the table with Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, the complete book of nightmares. As the Dungeon Master, you are the mastermind of pulling the strings, wielding everything Ravenloft has to offer as instruments of fear in your campaign of terror.”

All seven subclasses in Ravenloft: The Horrors Within:

Reanimator (Artificer)

College of Spirits (Bard)

Grave Domain (Cleric)

Hollow Warden (Ranger)

Phantom (Rogue)

Shadow Sorcery (Sorcerer)

Undead Patron (Warlock)

Additionally, the book will also bring some new species and background options to the table for players. The book includes rules for creating a Dhampir, Hexblood, Lupin, or Reborn character. Players will also be able to select the Haunted One, Mist Wanderer, Investigator, or Spirit Medium background option.

Players creating characters for horror-themed campaigns also have some new Origin feats and Dark Gifts to consider (assuming their DM permits). For the Origin feats, the book adds the Sharp Eye and Survivor feats.

The Dark Gifts include:

Aberrant Anatomy

Echoing Soul

Gathered Whispers

Living Shadow

Mist Walker

Second Skin

Symbiotic Being

Touch of Death

Watchers

Dungeon Masters also have a lot of new tools to dig into when the book comes out. The Horrors Within adds 17 fully realized Darklords (basically horror-themed campaign villains) equipped with legendary actions and domain-spanning powers. There will be a lot of familiar faces and names on the list, including: Strahd, Azalin Rex, Hazlik, Viktra Mordenheim, Chakuna, Cthulhu, Lord Soth, and Ebonbane.

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the season of horror continues for the TTRPG.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases June 16 and will be available in print and digitally through DnD Beyond.