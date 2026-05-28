Dungeons and Dragons – DnD Beyond Adds Another Highly-Requested Feature

Dungeons and Dragons players and DMs are about to get a brand-new tool in DnD Beyond to help them track important notes throughout their campaigns.

DnD Beyond Rolls Out Journals in Maps

DnD Beyond is continuing its rapid pace of updates this year with yet another game-changing feature. This week the team rolled out an early iteration of the new Journal in Maps feature that allows Dungeon Masters to quickly jot down notes during play, which will be tracked in a journal they can refer back to.

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As players might be hoping, this is only the first step of a much larger update. From the sound of it, the Journal feature will arrive for players in a future update and will eventually include collaborative notebooks that the party can share to track their adventures together.

How To Take Journal Notes in DnD Beyond

Note: This feature is currently only available for DMs.

From Maps, just tap the “J” key. Now you can immediately start capturing what happened, without slowing the session down. A major reveal, a bargain, an NPC secret, a player decision, a funny quote, a detail worth revisiting later… it can all be logged in the moment and saved for when it matters.

Then, when you want to look back, the full Campaign Journal lets you revisit entries from the current session or rewind through previous ones. The result is a campaign history that stays usable, instead of turning into a pile of half-finished notes and vague recollections.

The team is currently working on the following upcoming enhancements. Note that these plans could change based on player feedback:

DM Edit – The next stages of Journals are already well underway. The team is adding editing tools to the Campaign Journal view, so DMs can make longer entries, add formatting, colors, hyperlinks, and other ways to add more detail to their journal entries.

– The next stages of Journals are already well underway. The team is adding editing tools to the Campaign Journal view, so DMs can make longer entries, add formatting, colors, hyperlinks, and other ways to add more detail to their journal entries. Player Journal – After that, the team will bring Journals to players with a communal Player Journal. Everyone will be able to contribute to a shared record of the campaign (while DMs will still have their own private journal space). Later, collaborative editing will let players expand entries together, clean up mistakes, and fill in gaps from earlier sessions.

So far, the DnD Beyond team does seem to be keeping its new promise of staying engaged with the community, sharing updates more frequently, and being transparent about what is in the works. It will be very exciting to see how DMs and players interact with this new tool and how much it might change or evolve as the team gathers feedback and iterates on it.

Be sure to check back in the near future for all Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now in hardcopies through local game shops and digitally through DnD Beyond.