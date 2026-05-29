Cyberpunk 2077 Could Get New DLC After CD Projekt RED Tease

CD Projekt Red recently teased that it has “more content” releasing in 2026 following the announcement of The Witcher 3 expansion Songs of the Past. The unannounced projects have sparked speculation about more Cyberpunk 2077 DLC being in development. Could Night City really be getting another update?

CD Projekt RED Tease Sparks Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Speculation

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red recently surprised players after revealing they are releasing the Songs of the Past 12 years after the game’s launch. However, the Polish studio also hinted that more of its games could be getting new content this year. In an investor earnings call on May 28, CD Projekt Red CFO Piotr Nielubowicz teased “unannounced content” coming out in 2026.

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“‘Songs of the Past’ is just one of the unannounced projects being in an advanced production stage. We obviously have some other content at an advanced production phase as well. And while it’s obviously not the same scale as the major expansion, we still plan to release it this year.” Although Nielubowicz didn’t mention Cyberpunk 2077, fans of the game immediately speculated that a new update could be in development.

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CD Projekt Red’s wording here is also interesting, as they confirmed that whatever is being worked on is in the “advanced production” stage and is set to release in 2026. So, if it is related to Cyberpunk 2077, we should hear about it soon. That said, there is no guarantee this unannounced content is related to Cyberpunk at all. Even if it is, it’s more likely an update and not DLC.

Why Cyberpunk 2077 Might Not Get Another DLC

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

When Cyberpunk 2077 dropped in 2025, CD Projekt Red strongly hinted at it being the final major patch for the game. While the studio didn’t outright confirm there would be no more additional content, it definitely felt like the game’s last features release.

Regardless, whatever is being teased by CD Projekt Red for 2026 is certainly not going to be a Cyberpunk 2077 DLC expansion on the level of Phantom Liberty. In the investor call, Nielubowicz was clear that the new content would be “not the same scale” as the Witcher 3 expansion Songs of the Past.

Here is why Cyberpunk 2077 might not get any future updates:

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 was strongly hinted to be the game’s final major update.

CD Projekt Red is already deep into development on Cyberpunk 2.

The teased “unannounced projects” might not even be game-feature related.

Any new Cyberpunk content would likely be a smaller update rather than DLC on the scale of Phantom Liberty.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 update or DLC in the works. While some fans have been given hope that a new update could be in development, CD Projekt Red was vague about this “new content” in their recent financials call.

It could literally be anything. They also have many other IP that this new content could be for. Still, with them teasing it after the surprising Witcher 3 expansion reveal, I can understand why some players are hopeful. After all, if they are willing to make new content for a 12-year-old RPG, then why not Cyberpunk 2077?