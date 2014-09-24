Keys N Krates’ Rinse FM Mix Will Have You Going Up on a Tuesday

If there’s one thing my three years of music blogging (this is about 28 years in blog years) have taught me, it’s that after Makonnen dropped “Tuesday,” nothing was the same. Until the earth’s great cities fall into the seas and the oceans boil and cats and dogs live together, people will never be able to stop making “Club Going Up (On a Tuesday)” jokes. This is because they are “funny enough,” and also because people are not particularly original. Some of the rare souls who are original, however, are Keys n Krates, the Canadian electronic band who hybridize live instrumentation and DJing in a way that’s dope and not horrifying in the sorts of ways that a live electronic band has the potential capacity to do. The group did a mix for Plastician over at Rinse.FM recently, and we decided to put the mix up… on a………

(Wait for it)

……………Tuesday.

Listen to the mix below, and check the tracklist below that.

I LOVE MAKONNEN – CLUB GOIN UP ON A TUESDAY

KEYS N KRATES – UNDERSTAND WHY

RUSTIE – RAPTOR

KEYS N KRATES – HYPNOTIK

PANAMA – ALWAYS (WAVE RACER REMIX)

KEYS N KRATES – ARE WE FADED

LINDSAY LOWEND – GT40

FALCONS – OOPS

KEYS N KRATES – ALL THE TIME (TOVE LO FLIP)

TEEKO – TELL THE DJ (INSTRO)

TROYBOI – TTU RMX x FORGIVE ME NOT (KNK TASTELESS MASHUP)

KEYS N KRATES FEAT. KING LOUIE, TREE AND CYHI – DUM DEE DUM (REMIX)

!LLMND – PO PO COMIN

HUDSON MOHAWKE – OCTANE

PARTY NEXT DOOR – FWU

KEYS N KRATES – YES WE FADED

TINK FEAT. JEREMIH – DON’T TELL NOBODY (FALCONS RMX)

S-TYPE – ROSARIO (VIP)

KEYS N KRATES – YOUR LOVE

