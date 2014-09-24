Keys N Krates’ Rinse FM Mix Will Have You Going Up on a Tuesday

If there’s one thing my three years of music blogging (this is about 28 years in blog years) have taught me, it’s that after Makonnen dropped “Tuesday,” nothing was the same. Until the earth’s great cities fall into the seas and the oceans boil and cats and dogs live together, people will never be able to stop making “Club Going Up (On a Tuesday)” jokes. This is because they are “funny enough,” and also because people are not particularly original. Some of the rare souls who are original, however, are Keys n Krates, the Canadian electronic band who hybridize live instrumentation and DJing in a way that’s dope and not horrifying in the sorts of ways that a live electronic band has the potential capacity to do. The group did a mix for Plastician over at Rinse.FM recently, and we decided to put the mix up… on a………
(Wait for it)
Videos by VICE
……………Tuesday.
Listen to the mix below, and check the tracklist below that.
I LOVE MAKONNEN – CLUB GOIN UP ON A TUESDAY
KEYS N KRATES – UNDERSTAND WHY
RUSTIE – RAPTOR
KEYS N KRATES – HYPNOTIK
PANAMA – ALWAYS (WAVE RACER REMIX)
KEYS N KRATES – ARE WE FADED
LINDSAY LOWEND – GT40
FALCONS – OOPS
KEYS N KRATES – ALL THE TIME (TOVE LO FLIP)
TEEKO – TELL THE DJ (INSTRO)
TROYBOI – TTU RMX x FORGIVE ME NOT (KNK TASTELESS MASHUP)
KEYS N KRATES FEAT. KING LOUIE, TREE AND CYHI – DUM DEE DUM (REMIX)
!LLMND – PO PO COMIN
HUDSON MOHAWKE – OCTANE
PARTY NEXT DOOR – FWU
KEYS N KRATES – YES WE FADED
TINK FEAT. JEREMIH – DON’T TELL NOBODY (FALCONS RMX)
S-TYPE – ROSARIO (VIP)
KEYS N KRATES – YOUR LOVE
