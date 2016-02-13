See Killer Mike Discuss Beyonce’s New “Formation” on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

Killer Mike has become something of a political icon this past year. During the run of Bernie Sander’s political campaign, he’s appeared on numerous platforms to promote Sanders’ appeal as a presidential candidate. As a result, he’s appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher as a guest to discuss the recent controversy surrounding Beyonce’s Super Bowl performance of “Formation.” Mike goes on in the people complaining about the video, stating “white people, it’s not all about you” and more, including marijuana laws and current military actions regarding young men.