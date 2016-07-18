“Why You Always Lyin”: Kim Kardashian Reveals Taylor Swift OKed Kanye’s “Famous” Line

UPDATE: TAYLOR RESPONDS TO THE ALLEGATIONS ON TWITTER
At long last, we’ve received proof that Taylor Swift is pop music’s heel. Earlier tonight, Kim Kardashian posted a lengthy Snapchat story showing what looks like footage of Kanye very politely asking Taylor over the phone if he could use her name in that “Famous” line that went around the world and back. Taylor appears to give him a thumbs-up. Famously, (har) Taylor gave an impassioned speech at this year’s Grammys that made her into the hapless victim of Kanye’s rampant sexism. Well, the receipts are in. The internet awaits. What a time.