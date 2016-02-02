King Dude Makes a “Deal With the Devil” in This Creepy New Horror Flick

Photo by Marielle Stobie
Noisey’s favorite smooth-talking devil man, King Dude, has teamed up with director Daniel Garcia to score a new short film, and we’re stoked to give it its worldwide debut. This is the first stirrings we’ve seen from King Dude since the release of last year’s impeccable dark Americana odyssey, Songs of Flesh & Blood – In The Key of Light, and comes to light mere days before an extensive European tour (scroll down for dates).
Videos by VICE
The film is set to the haunting tones of one of King Dude’s best-loved ballads, “Deal With the Devil,” and follows a story of love, revenge, and the devil, all bathed in ghostly twilight. It ends in blood, and death, as all Luciferian pacts do. Blessed be.
Catch King Dude on tour across the European continent this month and next—dates below:
11.02 Utrecht (NL) – EKKO
12.02 Brugge (B) – Cactus Club
13.02 London (UK) – The Lexington
16.02 Antwerp (Bel) – Het Bos
17.02 Bremen (D) – Tower
18.02 Köln (D) – Luxor
19.02 Leiden (NL) – Gebr De Nobel
20.02 Paris (F) – Le Petit Bain
21.02 Lille (F) – La Peniche
22.02 Luxembourg (L) – Rotondes
23.02 Strasbourg (F) – La Laiterie
24.02 Frankfurt (De) – Das Bett
25.02 Munich (D) – Milla
26.02 Dresden (D) – Scheune
27.02 Berlin (D) – Kantine Berghain
28.02 Berlin (D) – Kantine Berghain
01.03 Wien (A) – Arena
02.03 Budapest (H) – A38
03.03 Wroclaw (Pl) – Firlej
04.03 Warsaw (Pl) – Hydrozagadka
05.03 Poznan (Pl) Pod Minoga