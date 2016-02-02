King Dude Makes a “Deal With the Devil” in This Creepy New Horror Flick

Photo by Marielle Stobie

Noisey’s favorite smooth-talking devil man, King Dude, has teamed up with director Daniel Garcia to score a new short film, and we’re stoked to give it its worldwide debut. This is the first stirrings we’ve seen from King Dude since the release of last year’s impeccable dark Americana odyssey, Songs of Flesh & Blood – In The Key of Light, and comes to light mere days before an extensive European tour (scroll down for dates).

The film is set to the haunting tones of one of King Dude’s best-loved ballads, “Deal With the Devil,” and follows a story of love, revenge, and the devil, all bathed in ghostly twilight. It ends in blood, and death, as all Luciferian pacts do. Blessed be.

Catch King Dude on tour across the European continent this month and next—dates below:

11.02 Utrecht (NL) – EKKO

12.02 Brugge (B) – Cactus Club

13.02 London (UK) – The Lexington

16.02 Antwerp (Bel) – Het Bos

17.02 Bremen (D) – Tower

18.02 Köln (D) – Luxor

19.02 Leiden (NL) – Gebr De Nobel

20.02 Paris (F) – Le Petit Bain

21.02 Lille (F) – La Peniche

22.02 Luxembourg (L) – Rotondes

23.02 Strasbourg (F) – La Laiterie

24.02 Frankfurt (De) – Das Bett

25.02 Munich (D) – Milla

26.02 Dresden (D) – Scheune

27.02 Berlin (D) – Kantine Berghain

28.02 Berlin (D) – Kantine Berghain

01.03 Wien (A) – Arena

02.03 Budapest (H) – A38

03.03 Wroclaw (Pl) – Firlej

04.03 Warsaw (Pl) – Hydrozagadka

05.03 Poznan (Pl) Pod Minoga