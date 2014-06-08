Klaxons Announce The World’s First 3D Printed Tour

We always knew Klaxons were innovative rule-breakers, pushing the boundaries of music. They were the first band to think the presets on a child’s Casio could be used by professional musicians, and the first to stay awake for five days and then attempt a live television performance.

But their latest piece of ingenuity seems astonishing. Their forthcoming tour is going to be entirely created by 3D printers. That’s everything from the guitars, keyboards, amps and microphones to the lights and wiring. This incredibly ambitious feat appears to be a work in progress, but the band released this video update which shows some of the processes involved.

