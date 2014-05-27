On Chicago’s West Side, there is a school for the city’s most at-risk youth – the Moses Montefiore Academy.



In the final episode of Last Chance High, Montefiore staff reach out to the family of Iriel to help brighten their holidays, while back at school the young student’s violent outbursts continue to challenge her counselors. In an emotional interview, Coach Frank Williams reflects on the needs of these students and the cost of special education versus the cost of incarceration.



Most of the students at Montefiore have been kicked out of other schools for aggressive behaviour, and many have been diagnosed with emotional disorders.

Last Chance High takes viewers inside Montefiore’s classrooms and into the homes of students who are one mistake away from being locked up or committed to a mental hospital.