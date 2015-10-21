Listen to a New Oneohtrix Point Never Song “Mutant Standard”

What do you think aliens would do if they got ahold of our music? Do you think they would try and shift it in weird ways to conform to highlight different standards of what one would consider music? You can probably imagine that sounds like the new Oneohtrix Point Never song, “Mutant Standard.” Embedded with his choice of electronic textures and effects are legitimate gross and strange sounds, sending it all up in a new light. Listen below, and look out for his new album Garden of Delete when it comes out November 13.