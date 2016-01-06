On Its Ten Year Anniversary, Listen Back to This Legendary Skepta and Plastician Set

Last night on Rinse FM, Croydon bass lord Plastician decided to roll back the years, using his two hour slot to celebrate a decade since himself and Skepta turned out a vicious live set together at the then pirate radio station’s studios back in 2006.

The creative relationship between Plastician and Skepta has been going since time immemorial, stamping its most recent mark last summer when they collaborated on “Back Then”, and this set conjures up some old school flavours, with fast and hard outings of classics like “Go On Then”, “Reign” and of course the Plastician-produced, shuddering basslines of “Intensive Snare”.

If you just want to hear the original 2006 set, then skip to 13mins 20secs. However, we’d recommend hearing the first part of the show, because it includes an unheard edit of Wiley by rising UK producer Mura Masa, that subverts all those classic 8bit grime sounds in the most fresh and imaginative way. Oh, to be a teenage BBC Sound of rated producer in 2016.

Fancy a listen? Go on then, go on then: