PREMIERE: Listen to Loop’s First New Music in 25 Years

Loop is an alternative rock band from South London, and it’s been 25 years since we’ve heard new material. That’s a long time to be gone, a bunch of you were probably born in that time, grew up, got a college degree, now you’re out in the big wide world, trying to figure it out. Their new EP Array 1 is a great way to come back and make up for lost time in a swoop. Track opener “Procession” has an insane amount of kick and uses vocal effects in a way to texture the rest of the music’s pound assault. With each proceeding track, the music loses a traditional shape and becomes something more noisy and intense, very reminiscent of the experimentation found on albums of the past like Heaven’s End.

Check it out below, and order your copy from ATP Recordings right here. Also look out for the band on tour:

Upcoming Dates

06.18 – Hebden Bridge @ Trades Club

06.19 – Liverpool @ Kazimier

06.20 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands

06.28 – London @ Roundhouse

07.04 – Keflavik @ ATP Iceland