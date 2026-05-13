The Viral Gluck Gluck 9000 Male Masturbator Just Got an Insane Price Drop

If you’ve never experienced a mouth or sex toy that can gluck-gluck, we’re so sorry. But also, you’re in luck because the Gluck Gluck 9000 is on a 57% off sale right now.

Quick rundown if you’re unfamiliar: the term gluck gluck went viral years ago across the interwebs for being the perfect technique for giving head. Remember the grapefruit lady who taught the internet how to suck dick with a grapefruit? Two hands, suction from the mouth, and twist as you service your lover? No? Well, all you need to know is that when you hear that sound, there’s a very wet, sensual head on the horizon. The kind that strokes every last drop out of you using both their hands and their mouth.

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The Gluck Gluck 9000, originally $119, is now $59.95 with the promo code SCREAM (very fitting). Just like your lover’s mouth, it’s textured on the interior and rotates so you get full access and stimulation during pleasure. It wraps around your dick with deep suction, so every inch of your dick feels pleasure.

Except it does one thing your partner can’t vibrate. Yeah, she can hum on the dick, but vibrations are a whole ‘nother level of stimulation that my mouth has yet to replicate. (Me, as in the sex editor who loves sucking dick a little too much).

As the name suggests, it takes oral and turns it up hella notches with spinning and 5 thrusting modes to pair with the vibration and textured sleeve. It’s like a motorized hand job and mouth in one, except the sleeve also gets super wet when you use lube, and it thoroughly massages that nut out of you, just as a blowjob should.

If you’ve used masturbators before, you’re definitely wondering about their length. This is about 10 and a half inches in length (from handle to the transparent end) and has a closed top. So, if you’re over 9 inches, this may not be the toy for you. If you aren’t, you’re in luck.

For the record, every variation of the Gluck Gluck (3000 to 9000) is over $100. Head this good doesn’t really need to go on sale, but for the month of Masturbation May, PinkCherry has each model on sale for at least 55% off. If you’ve never felt heavenly gluck glucks, we recommend the 9000, as it has thrusting and vibration, which sound like the perfect end to the day.