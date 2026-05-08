Clock In, Gooners: These ‘Masturbation May’ Deals Are Too Good to Ignore

New to gooning? It’s basically edging (not letting yourself cum until permission is given)… but for hours. I’m talking groggy at work the next day because you were too busy getting busy. If you were too occupied rubbing one out to notice, this month is Masturbation May, and almost every major sex brand is hosting a major sale for the month.

best masturbation may sales

From strokers to clit sucking sex toys, everything’s up for grabs.

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LELO

LELO‘s May sale has already sold out wellness products like the Relax Mat (that I swear by). But you can still grab its best-selling F1S V3 stamina trainer and stroker, Hugo 2 prostate massager, Elise 2 G-spot vibrator, and the Enigma Wave. Use code LOVERVIBES before June 1, 2026.

Foria

Sexual wellness brand Foria also just announced its May sale, but it runs only until May 11, so you have to act fast. They’re offering 25% off sitewide with an added perk if you purchase via the Foria app. What’s the perk you ask? Oh, nothing major, just a sample of the Awaken arousal oil we chat about once a week. The brand is less about groundbreaking big O’s and more about encouraging you to make self-care a sensual ritual you never skip. If you’ve been eager to try Awaken but couldn’t get with the price tag, this is a more cost-effective way to dip your toe in its spectacular clit tingles.

GoodVibrations

GoodVibrations, the creators of this lovely holiday, have discounted their best-sellers for you. A $12 stroker? A discounted Rose Toy? There’s a sale for every price point and toy style. You also get 10% off every order over $100 using the code MAYPLAY.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney has also announced its clever “You Do You” sale with up to 50% off sex toys and sex essentials. Specifically, vibrators, male sex toys, dildos, toys for couples, anal toys, lubes, and more. Basically, every essential you need is down there. Yes, their clit suckers and anal toys are on sale, too. Your purchase comes with a free toy, so don’t forget to add one from this page.

Mila

If you’re unfamiliar with Mila, just know they’re out here turning sex toys into 4-in-1 fuckers. Shit you not. Its Aura pleasure accessory literally warms, sucks, vibrates, and mimics the circular motions of rubbing your clit. Oh, and its $44 off this month.

Satisfyer

Satisfyer is using this month to give you “your strongest release yet,” a.k.a. 35% off male sex toys (yes, including sleeves and cock rings). If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on the Satisfyer Pro 2, sorry girls, it’s already sold out, but it may be restocked before the end of the month, so keep an eye out for any sales updates from us!!

Womanizer

Luxury pleasure brand Womanizer is one of those brands most of us splurge on every few years. They’re known for coining that lovely technology that sucks the soul out of your clit, whether it’s in a Rose Toy or a newer drop like the Womanizer Next. My favorite sale that I’m shopping this month? The greatest addition to my shower: the Womanizer Wave shower head for self-pleasure. It’s currently 50% off this month, the perfect time to snag one for my bestie who I knowwww has been using mine during sleepovers.

Le Wand

Looking for a wand vibrator? Le Wand offers up to 30% off with code LVMM30. However, there’s also a secret sale that’s giving customers up to 80% off on every toy style from Rose Toys, to sybians (sex toys you ride while they fuck you), and most importantly, the iconic wands. IMO, the best deal is its Feel My Power special edition, and that’s currently 65% off. Formerly $225, it’s now $78.99 – and cheaper than the average wand on their site.