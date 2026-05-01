This Shower Head That Fucks You Is 50% Off Right Now

Imagine this: it’s your everything shower day. You’ve got a full to-do list breathing down your neck, but you’re also horny as hell. Efficient? Not exactly. Meet the Womanizer Wave, a shower head that doubles as a pleasure device, turning your pleasureless routine into something you prioritize. Thankfully, the luxury brand behind this product just put its elite Wave, the world’s first shower head engineered for sexual pleasure, on sale for the season.

If this sounds like a gooner’s wet dream, it is. You can blame Masturbation May, the month-long celebration of self-pleasure, which was coined by sex shop Good Vibrations. It’s meant to normalize solo sex as self-care (which Womanizer’s Wave does perfectly). With its shower-friendly design, solo sex now fits seamlessly into your daily life.

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Love watersports? This is a great addition to your sex life that seamlessly merges with your day-to-day lifestyle, too. You don’t have to take it off or hide it every single time a guest comes over. This takes things to another level, amplifying sensations while still looking like something you’d proudly leave mounted in your bathroom. No awkwardly stashing it before guests come over, no explaining anything unless you want to. It’s discreet like that. You leave it right where it belongs, and unless you share the tea, no one will ever know your little secret.

Now, this isn’t a product that’s going to convert you and make you throw away every sex toy in your boudoir. It’s beloved by chronically online vulva owners with a love for sex products that double as home decor. (Cue our list of A1 sex pillows). It’s available in black, white, and chrome, so you also have plenty of options to match your bathroom’s decor. It’s also ergonomically shaped to make sure your shower time doesn’t grow increasingly unsexy. More specifically, the shower head is angled inwards to meet your anatomy.

Pro tip: There are so many positions you can use this in but if you’re clumsy, please remember you’re in the shower (!!). Try slightly squatting or lifting one leg… remember, slightly. You don’t have to do too much to find the right spot as its literally created for your body type.

It fits right into your palm with three settings: powder rain (a standard rain style shower jet), pleasure whirl, which spurts two curvy streams of water on your vulva, and pleasure jet, which is one strong, continuous water stream. To adjust the intensity of each stream, just slide the intensity slider to adjust until you hit a flow state. Don’t worry about the shower head buzzing like a vibrator on the daily either… she has range. It’s basically your “everything shower” bestie.

Your new shower buddy does cost a pretty penny, however, making this sale all the more juicy. Because it is luxury, you can expect that its original price reflects that of a high-tech home. At its usual $119 price point, the Wave is a bit of a splurge, and not everyone’s convinced it’s worth it at full price (according to Reddit, not us). We weren’t able to get our hands on this, but plenty of Reddit users admit to lurking and waiting for a serious discount before pulling the trigger. So, if that was you on Reddit hoping for an insane sale that would make this purchase worth it, your link to cop at 50% is below.

The Wave isn’t shy of sales, but a 50% sale? That’s not happening again.

TLDR: Simply put, your normal shower head isn’t going to make you cum like the Wave will. If you want to spice up your self care routine, this is the best price you’ll see.