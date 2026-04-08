​​A Guide to the Best Sex Pillows for Humping and Grinding

If you’re a vagina owner who likes to experiment during sex, you’ve probably put a pillow underneath your butt so you can have a closer look at being penetrated. If not… You have a new trick for the weekend. Anywho, sex pillows are an under-discussed sex hack for everyone, from people with limited abilities to those who simply need a boost getting into certain positions.

Think of sex pillows as an umbrella term for sex wedges, ramps, and generally any pillow designed for pleasure. Average pillows are optimized for sleep meaning you’ll be in a weird game of gymnastics trying to find—and hold—the right position. For example, if you love missionary but want to spice it up, grab a sex wedge and place your bum on top of the lower side. Your partner who’s penetrating you will now have support during every stroke while the wedge helps them slide right up to your G-spot, giving you a mind-blowing O.

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BEST SEX PILLOWS AT A GLANCE

Do you need a sex pillow?

The best benefit of a pillow is that it positions your body for a better O. In comparison to your basic sleep pillow, it’s firm enough to support your wildest ideas. No more folding pillows to feel comfy. A wedge-shaped pillow can slide underneath you and not only give you a front row view of good strokes, but also keep you in mostly any position so you don’t feel nervous when you hear “don’t stop.”

Pillows for pain reduction and confidence

Sex pillows act as ability aids, too. Whether you’re simply exhausted or have limited mobility conditions, it will support you with a range of contour options. Some are curvier to help with backshots, while others are best placed under your hips or knees. This also helps with confidence as you’re spending less time worrying about how functional the sex will be.

Instead of catching a cramp trying to hold a position that feels good, it holds you instead. Kind of like an ergonomic standing desk or foot rest. For example, a 30+ club with back pain? This will help you slide into new positions effortlessly. It’s not promising life-changing sex, but instead deeper pleasure.

Opening the door to new positions

If you sang along when Cardi B said, “I’m so small and tiny, he’s so big and tall,” you should definitely try a pillow under your hips. It helps even the score, per se, and keeps your anatomy aligned.

Also, studies show that novel experiences increase intimacy and spice up sex lives. For example, cooking together orrrrr trying a new sex position. Tricky sex positions require a good attitude and, you guessed it, support.

For Deeper Strokes: Dame Pillo

Firm and fit for all body types, the Dame Pillo blends seamlessly into your home. Pillo is the newest sex pillow on the market prioritizing pleasure and comfort for lovers. Crafted in a firm wedge shape, this wedge is best for lovers who desire deeper penetration, without the pain. It also comes with a bag for travel and storage.

Double the Pleasure: Liberator Wedge Ramp Combo

For BDSM lovers, the Liberator wedge ramp combo is meant to hold the spiciest positions, and your lover’s handcuffs, too. This is not only meant to fit underneath your partner, but it also supports the back. This gives you and your lover the range to explore a number of sex positions like missionary, riding, P-spot penetration, and more.

Doubles as Home Decor: Prim Pillow by Tabu

This Tabu Prim Pillow doubles as home decor. Crafted with memory foam and super soft, washable linen, Prim is meant to look like it belongs in your bed. A simple throw pillow that will help you put your lover through the mattress. Leave this one out if you’d like; no one will ever know what it’s truly for.

Best Bondage Pillow: Liberator Ravish Pillow

A bondage pillow, like this one from Liberator with bows instead of cuffs, is a great addition to your spicy sessions. Featuring soft silk ties on each end, Liberator’s Ravish softly eases you into position as you beg for more. It also has a protective inner lining to hold moisture without ruining its appearance or quality. Enjoy this in whatever position(s) you like to get wet in.

For Kawaii Enthusiasts: Pleasure Chest Heart Wedge Sex Pillow

Is this a sex pillow or just heart-shaped home decor? Exactly. If you love sex accessories that look like they belong in your home, the Pleasure Chest’s Heart Wedge is too cute to pass up. This wedge is best for any position where your derrière or lower back need support. (Also, great for your knees during oral, too).

For Toy Lovers: Liberator Humphrey Toy Mount Sex Pillow

The Humphrey is it for hands-free pleasure. A large and firm sex pillow with a special mount for your sex toys, this Liberator pick is more functional than the others on the market. It offers versatility from supporting a wider range of positions (like helping you bounce as you ride) to becoming a makeshift Sybian (a saddle sex toy that you either ride or let jackhammer you).

Budget Pick: XIBUFE Cushion for Couples

This XIBUFE sex pillow is curvy enough for any position you like to arch your back in, especially anything back door. It’s the most budget-friendly pillow on this list offering support for deeper penetration. It also features a hole in it to place your sex toys. Love a clit stimulator? Pop that one in the hole as your partner penetrates.