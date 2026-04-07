This Sex Toy Is Thick (and It Thrusts): An Honest Review of the Bellesa Thrust Vibrator

Thrusting vibrators are sex toys that vibrate and penetrate you — simultaneously. Sometimes you want the full feeling you get from good dick — without the man attached. There are so many on the market but one brand I keep seeing everywhere made it to my cart recently: Bellesa’s Thrust. A thrusting, G-spot and clitoral stimulator.

Design wise, it has a thick long shaft (9.2 inches) that curves slightly at the end to pleasure your G spot. The second smaller arm (about 3 inches), with the whale tail end, flutters and massages the clit. It’s priced at $129 so I wanted to see if all of these buzz words added up to anything. Also, I read a few reviews that stated theirs didn’t do the trick so I was ready to put this to the kinky test.

Videos by VICE

Verdict

My Testing Process

A toy this long and girthy is best for the shower. It helps my body fully relax so I can enjoy that first stroke (as it’s essentially stretching me out).

After some foreplay, I was able to fit more of it inside of me. As it thrusts deeper into you, it begins to massage your clit and that… sent me into an orbit. That combo literally had me on my knees and gasping which was rather impressive.

The Benefits

It’s thick and it thrusts… all while massaging the clitoris. For me, it’s a guaranteed G-spot orgasm when you’re doing that much at one time. This creates blended orgasms, aka two different styles of orgasms, at once. In this case, it’s giving you a clitoral and penetrative orgasm by pleasuring the G.

Thrust is definitely waterproof because I was doing a lot of maneuvering in that shower.

Use lube, too. It’ll help with.. taking it. The buttons are a bit tricky to navigate when you’re building towards your big O, though.

Is It Worth It?

Yes, yes, and yes. If you’re the type to rub your clit during penetration, you’ll most likely enjoy this.

A toy this powerful isn’t going to be small. If this is your first toy and you want something that’ll travel well and help you ease into toys, skip this. It’ll definitely add some weight to your luggage.

The $129 price point may also be a bit much for some budgets. But in my opinion, the blended orgasm makes it worth it.

The Bottom Line

So worth it. It’s definitely for expert-level sex toy users and people who love blended orgasms.