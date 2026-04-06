The Internet Thinks the Clit Is ‘Use It or Lose It,’ But Is That Actually True?

Twitter — ahem, X — has everyone up in arms over one tweet, but how accurate is that statement?

According to medical pros at Healthline, clitoral atrophy, is when your clit stops responding to stimulation. “Clitoral atrophy occurs when the clitoris responds less or no longer responds to sexual arousal and no longer functions as it should. This may be the result of a change in hormones or inadequate blood flow to the vagina and clitoris.”

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The solution? Well, WebMD suggests that you… use it, with a side of sex toys. “Clitoral suction sex toys help people to have these stimulation experiences. They create airflow and pressure around the clitoris, which encourages blood flow to the area. This causes increased sensitivity and may lead to orgasm.”

Case in point: Dr. Angela Wright, a general practitioner, and sexologist for leading sexual wellness brand Hello Nancy, always suggests the Lem clitoral massager to her patients. Why? “As a doctor who focuses on sexual health, I frequently recommend the Lem as a high quality, beginner friendly suction toy. It’s particularly useful for women who sometimes find they become less responsive to vibration after menopause or cancer.”

Basically, you can “use it or lose it,” but the likelihood is rare without an underlying condition like your hormones betraying you. But, if you’re an overachiever who refuses to lose the ability to get your clit stimulated, this one’s for you:

Hello nancy lem

The viral lemon toy is a doctor-approved fav, that doesn’t even need to touch the clit to make you cum. If you’re new to toys or have trouble with direct stimulation, this toy might be your new fav, too.

Womanizer Rose Clit Sucker

The viral Rose Toy has remained popular since hitting TikTok during the pandemic – and with good reason. Use this if you like getting straight to the point.

Satisfyer Pro 2

A best-seller for over five years now, Satisfyer’s Pro 2 is a handheld clitoral massager with two styles of pleasure: suction and vibration. Use it underwater or truly anywhere, this one’s resilient with 11 waves of stimulation. Definitely not losing clit power with this.