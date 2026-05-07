This 4-in-1 Sex Toy Is on Sale (and It Basically Does Everything for You)

Fitting four mind-blowingly orgasmic features into one palm-sized sex toy was… a choice. A choice that my clit legitimately can’t get enough of right now. The brand behind it? Sexual wellness brand Mila and they just put their hero product on sale (lowkey my clit’s hero and knight in shining armour).

Mila’s Aura is a 4-in-1 toy with one feature that went viral across the pleasure industry in 2020: clit suction. Its standout feature (in my sex editor opinion) is the soft massaging beads that mimic the circular motions we make when rubbing ourselves off. It’s such a sensual feeling that takes the work of finding the right pattern or spot out of the mix.

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Those massaging beads paired with the warming function? Chef’s fucking kiss, right on my clit. It also features standard vibration that you would feel in a rabbit vibrator, for example. That deep rumble comes in four vibration patterns that can be paired with Aura’s six suction patterns.

I repeat, six suction patterns. That you can layer. With warming functions, vibration patterns, and massaging beads. Speaking from experience, that nut is out of this world.

Your standard clit sucker is going to run you about $80 on average, while Mila’s Aura has 4x the stimulation, for only $135. It’s typically $179, but the brand is taking 25% off for its Spring Sale (which perfectly aligns with Masturbation May).

On a more tech note, a 4-in-1 toy with clit suction is going to win over a standard clit sucker every time. You quite literally aren’t going to experience this in any other brand’s toys because this has a pending utility patent. Suction alone can feel intense, but adding vibration, heat, and rotating massage beads creates a more customizable experience. You can dial things up or down depending on your mood, instead of maxing out one setting like with the Rose toy, or any other clit sucker without range.

Mila’s Spring Sale puts your sexual wellness on a pedestal with freebies, too. First off, it’s a sexual wellness guide, titled “The Sexual Wellness Edit.” And second, it’s Bare wipes, which are my latest addition to my boudoir.

If you’ve never used sex wipes, prepare to be mindblown like I was. As someone who hates shaving her vag (I know, I know, very 70s bush-slash-earthy girl of me), sex wipes are essential to clean up all of that extra cum, squirt, spit from good head, and any other fluids. I personally love these because they feature collagen, which is also A1 for your skin down there.

So, for this Spring Sale, you get 1) Aura, 2) sexual wellness tips, and 3) collagen wipes to try. If you’re looking to explore sexually, this is the one for you. You basically get a sex wellness kit with one purchase. It’s also a great way to try more niche sex products like sex wipes with collagen, without the hefty collagen price tag.