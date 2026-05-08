4 Actual Health Benefits of Masturbation That Deserve to Be Said Out Loud

Masturbation is something most humans do, but it’s still a topic people talk about only when they lower their voices. We’ve normalized therapy, meditation apps, and cold plunges as wellness staples. Solo sex? Still, the thing nobody wants to talk about.

That’s a problem. Psychosexual and relationship psychotherapist Silva Neves argues that talking about masturbation has genuine implications for sexual, mental, and physical health. So here are four reasons to retire the shame, backed by actual research.

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1. It’s a Surprisingly Decent Stress Reliever

Modern life is relentless, and most coping mechanisms either cost money, require willpower, or take 45 minutes on a mat.

Masturbation is free, private, and physiologically effective. Orgasms trigger the release of endorphins, the brain’s natural mood-boosters and pain relievers. A 2024 study published in the International Journal of Sexual Health explored masturbation as a coping strategy in women and found solid support for its stress-reducing effects. For some people, it also helps ease anxiety symptoms. That’s not a small thing.

2. Your Sleep Might Actually Improve

A lot of people already know this intuitively and have never said it to anyone.

After orgasm, the body releases prolactin, a hormone that triggers relaxation and drowsiness. Research confirmed the link between sexual activity and improved sleep quality. For anyone who lies awake cataloging every stupid thing they’ve ever said, maybe you should consider putting that energy elsewhere.

It won’t fix chronic insomnia or replace good sleep hygiene, but as a complement to a decent nighttime routine, worth a shot, right?

3. You’ll Know Your Body Better Than Anyone Else Does

This one has layers. Neves writes that clients in his practice frequently describe masturbation as a tool for understanding their own erotic minds, learning what kind of touch works, what doesn’t, and what mental content actually enhances pleasure.

That self-knowledge can improve partnered sex, too, because you can’t communicate what you want if you have no idea what that is. It’s also important for people without current partners or those who just prefer solo time. Sexual autonomy and self-acceptance are legitimate outcomes here.

4. There Are Physical Health Perks Worth Mentioning

The research is still evolving, but what’s there is promising.

A 2016 study tracking ejaculation frequency over more than a decade found a link to lower prostate cancer risk, and a 2025 paper got into the mechanics of why. More research is needed, but what’s there is hard to ignore. Pelvic floor health gets a boost, too, which matters for both sexual function and bladder control. And for people who menstruate, orgasms have been shown to take the edge off cramps.

As psychotherapist Joe Kort has put it in Psychology Today, masturbation is sexual health, end of story. The taboo, to whatever degree it still exists, is mostly cultural residue. It’s about time we start changing that convo.