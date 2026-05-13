Remember the First Song You Ever Listened to on Spotify?

Who knows when I first downloaded Spotify. Whenever it was, the date was lost the the cobwebs of history inside my faulty mind. Neither can I remember the first song that I streamed on it. And I couldn’t tell you which artist or band I’ve listened to in all the years since.

For Spotify’s 20th anniversary, they’ve launched Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) (mobile only). It’ll paint a complete landscape of these details (and more) over your entire history on Spotify. Has anyone here been on the platform for the full 20 years?

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the soundtrack of your years

You don’t need Spotify Premium to take advantage of the 20th anniversary features. Spotify’s free, ad-supported tier provides the same access to it. It is on mobile only, though, so you need to fire up your iPhone, iPad, or Android device to access it. Silly me for stumbling around on the desktop version of Spotify, looking for it in vain.

Besides your first day on Spotify, first-ever streamed artist, and most listened-to artist, Spotify’s new feature will also tell you the total number of unique songs you’ve listened to and automatically build out an “All-Time Top Songs Playlist” with your top 120 tracks, showing you how many times you’ve listened to each since you joined Spotify. It’s a solid way to rediscover the songs that I once listened to ad nauseum and have faded to the fringes over the years.

sample screen – credit: spotify

You’ll find Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) right on your mobile app’s home page when you open it. You can’t miss it. As for me, I was an Apple Music devotee for years, and prior to that I was one of those people who still bought CDs. So my introduction to Spotify, at least this personal account, was September 21, 2020.

Since then I’ve listened to 5,377 unique songs. My first streamed song was Atomic Punk by Van Halen; I must’ve been celebrating my new apartment, a Covid-era score in a place I wouldn’t normally have been able to afford. And I’ve streamed more AC/DC than any other artist, with 1,781 minutes of time spent with the fellas.

So, how about you?