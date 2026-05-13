Dave Grohl Changed the Title of a Foo Fighters Album Because an Oscar-Winning Movie Franchise Stole It: ‘I Was So P***ed’

The Foo Fighters’ newest album is titled Your Favorite Toy. It was, however, almost named after a film in an Oscar-winning movie franchise. In fact, that was the catalyst changing it, with Dave Grohl quipping that he was “p***ed” he had to

During a May 2026 interview on the X-Posure with John Kennedy show, Grohl and his bandmates chatted about the record. During the conversation, RadioX host John Kennedy brought up “Your Favorite Toy”, the album’s title song. “I’m hearing a lot of Iggy [Pop] on this one, which is always a good thing,” he exclaimed. Kennedy asked, “Is it the title track because it’s the most important track on the record. Or just because it’s a good phrase?”

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The reply that Dave Grohl gave was kind of surprising, but funny. “Actually, you know what I wanted to call the record? I wanted to call the record For Good. Because that song ‘Your Favourite Toy…’, at first, I called it ‘For Good.’”

You might be able to see where this is going. Grohl continued, “In that song, ‘Your Favourite Toy,’ it says, ‘Get back, hear that boy, someone threw away your favourite toy for good.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good not only title for the song, but also for the album.’ They could have more than a few meanings.”

Grohl then explained, “I’m like, ‘That’s kind of nice – For Good.’ And then that Wicked movie came out, and it’s called Wicked: For Good. And I was so p***ed! So, then I changed the title of the song, and then it just became the title of the album.”

The Foo Fighters craft an album like they’re making a ‘stew’

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl offered some insight into how the band crafted Your Favorite Toy, likening it to cooking. “You know, this album is a good example of how it works,” he said, “in that usually I’ll put down like a rhythm guitar and then maybe a sort of melodic bit above that, almost for reference. Like, I’ll double the rhythm guitar, and then I’ll have some sort of melodic line that goes above it.”

“But the funny thing is that nobody knows what I’m going to sing until I sing it,” he went on to share. “So, I don’t go to the band and say, ‘Hey guys, listen to this song idea.’ Like, I don’t do that. We record the instrumental and nobody’s really sure what the what the vocal melody is going to be.

Grohl then explained, “There have been times where everyone lays down their tracks, and then I’ll be inspired by what they do, and change the vocal melody from things that they’ve done. Anyway, so it’s always kind of a bit of a mystery. And so, when I say, like, ‘Hey, do a slide solo,’ I think maybe at that point the vocal was on the song.”

Finalyl, he added, “It’s just it’s kind of like this stew where you’re just adding ingredients and you’re crossing your fingers and hoping it’s edible, you know? And when it works, it really works.”