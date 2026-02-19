Foo Fighters Announce New Album ‘Your Favorite Toy’

After teasing it for the better part of the past few weeks, Foo Fighters have unveiled the details for their 12th studio album. Titled Your Favorite Toy, the album is out on April 24th through Roswell Records/MCA Records. It was co-produced by Foo Fighters and Oliver Roman, engineered by Roman, and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent. The band and Roman also produced “Today’s Song,” released last July as a standalone single, and “Asking for a Friend,” which is on the album.

This is Foo Fighters’ first album with new drummer Ilan Rubin, who joined the band last year, replacing Josh Freese. The band’s previous album, But Here We Are, was released in 2023.

With the album announcement, the band shared the hard-hitting, rapid-fire title track, which singer/guitarist Dave Grohl says was the key to the sessions.

“’Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Grohl said in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape, I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

So far, the band has had a busy 2026. In addition to playing a benefit show on Grohl’s birthday in Los Angeles, the Foos played one-off shows in Mexico and Australia. Those shows were played without injured guitarist Pat Smear. More recently, the band performed at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala that honored Mariah Carey. There, with an assist from Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen, they covered two songs by Chick, the alt-rock group Carey was quietly part of in the 1990s.

Late last year, the Foos announced 2026 tour dates, including stadium runs in Europe and North America this summer. The U.S. dates will also include Queens of the Stone Age,

Foo Fighters’ Your Favorite Toy tracklisting:

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen, Caveman

Asking For A Friend