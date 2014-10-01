Lousy Visual Smalltalk

We’re all guilty of it. You know, gawking into our iPhones, inspecting Instagram for who’s eating what or feverishly swiping left or right in hope of finding our one true love. You could certainly argue that the whole smartphone thing has gone too far, but it is what it is and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Denmark based photographer Lousy Auber isn’t the biggest fan of the whole culture so he took to the streets of Copenhagen in order to stare at people staring at their phones.

#ScrollingDownYourNewsFeedLookingAtPeopleScrollingDownTheirNewsFeed