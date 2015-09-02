Made Violent’s Video for “Wasted Days” Will Make You Wanna Get Wasted





My initial reaction was—Eh! It’s like British people doing The Strokes on Aderall. Not that there’s anything wrong with that! But in fact Made Violent hail from Buffalo, NY, they have one EP to their name, and they’re about to hit the road with Wolf Alice and Drenge, so they keep rather good company. Musically “Wasted Days” is rambunctious, city gritty rock ‘n’ roll that’ll make you wanna grab your buddies and ride your bikes to the nearest bar where you’ll spend the next seven and half hours propping it up. You may end up in bed with your best friend and wake up wondering what the hell? Then you’ll high five, get back on your bike, and go about your day. Apparently the song is about “losing everything,” but this song sounds so much more upbeat than that overriding sentiment.

Below is their video for said song—a dizzying, kaleidoscopic crystal ball of a video that sees the trio gallivanting around NYC, the park, apartment rooftops, Times Square, wherever, and it’s all over in under three minutes. Wham bam, just how we like it.

Videos by VICE

Made Violent UK/US Tour Dates with Wolf Alice and Drenge

September

16 O2 Academy Bristol

17 The Institute Birmingham

19 O2 ABC Glasgow

21 Newcastle University Newcastle

22 Plug Sheffield

23 O2 Guildhall Southampton

24 The Islington (Made Violent only) London

25 Albert Hall Manchester

26 O2 Academy Brixton London

29 The Met Pawtucket, RI

30 The Trocadero Philadelphia, PA

October

02 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

03 Adelaide Hall Toronto, ON

05 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

06 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

11 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

12 The Irenic San Diego, CA

13 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

15 The Chapel San Francisco, CA