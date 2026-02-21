R&B Legend Teddy Riley Regrets Saying He Would Work With R. Kelly Again

Most artists might typically avoid working with R. Kelly for obvious reasons. Currently, the “Pied Piper of R&B” is serving 30 years in prison for racketeering, sex trafficking, and various charges related to abuse. However, there is a vocal minority that insists upon his innocence, particularly in his fan base. Moreover, some of his contemporaries like Teddy Riley have stuck behind R. Kelly due to his musicianship.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he emphasized that Kelly has done all the things someone ought to do when they commit heinous crimes. Consequently, Riley argued that Kelly is deserving of a second chance and that he would work with him on new music given the chance. “Everybody deserves a second chance,” Teddy Riley stressed. “Everyone deserves to repent, and everyone gets forgiven by God when you come to him. People miss his music. I’m the messenger to bring R&B back.”

Naturally, Riley’s fans were a bit upset at this wholehearted embrace of R. Kelly. After some heat came down upon him, he expressed a bit of remorse and addressed his comments accordingly on Instagram.

Teddy Riley Apologizes for Saying He Wants To Work With R. Kelly

“I want to address the ‘Los Angeles Times’ interview directly,” Riley said in the caption. “As a producer, I’ve always been excited about the possibilities of music and creative collaboration. That excitement has defined my career. But I also understand that words carry weight, and I never want my passion for music to overshadow the very real pain that many people have experienced.”

“If my comments caused hurt, I sincerely apologize,” Teddy Riley continued. “That was never my intention. I take seriously the impact that abuse and misconduct have had on survivors and their families. Their experiences matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged with care and respect.”

Furthermore, Riley clarified that his mind was solely focused on the prospect of making music with someone he recognizes as a legend. The weight of R. Kelly’s actions didn’t fully process for him and he doesn’t condone it in the slightest. As a result, he thanked his supporters for holding him accountable and hoped they would still support his upcoming memoir.

“I have spent my life building a legacy rooted in innovation, integrity, and love for the art form. That remains my focus. I appreciate the dialogue, and I remain committed to moving forward with intention and accountability,” Teddy Riley concluded.