Resident Evil Requiem Update Adds A Welcome New Feature

Resident Evil Requiem has been out for exactly a month now and Capcom just released a larger update that includes some bug fixes and an exciting new feature to entice players into even more replays.

Resident Evil Requiem Gets Photo Mode

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

This week’s patch includes a handful of bug fixes and improvements to gameplay and text displayed in the game, but the star of the show is the addition of Photo Mode.

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Resident Evil: Requiem’s brand-new Photo Mode allows players to capture any of the game’s horrifying moments in perfect detail.

Players can access the Photo Mode via the Pause menu and, from there, they’re able to adjust field of view, foreground and background blur, focus distance, character pose, expression, eye position, brightness, contrast, vignette, bloom, lens distortion, chromatic aberration, add frames, stickers, and various filters.

In the past the community has managed to capture stunning shots with this type of fully-developed photo mode, so it will be very exciting to see what sort of shots start appearing on Reddit and social media in the coming days.

The patch is out today and players can download it right now and immediately start playing around with the Photo Mode options.

Resident Evil Requiem Full Patch Notes

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

All Platforms

Photo Mode has been added. It can be accessed from the pause menu.

Fixed a bug that caused progress to be impossible under certain conditions.

Typographical errors in some languages have been corrected.

Character expressions in some cutscenes have been adjusted to better convey emotion.

A number of issues were fixed to improve gameplay.

Steam/Epic Games Store

Fixed visual bugs that occurred with some GPU drivers.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash in some circumstances.

What’s Next for Resident Evil Requiem?

Screenshot: Capcom

Although the Photo Mode is a great addition, it doesn’t scratch the itch of new, playable content or additional story to explore. It seems like fans will need to wait a bit longer for that sort of patch.

Capcom has planned both a full story expansion and the addition of a mini-game sometime after launch. The mini-game is expected to arrive in May and, although Capcom hasn’t shared any details, fans are expecting some kind of spiritual successor to the usual Mercenaries mode from prior Resident Evil games.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Resident Evil Requiem news, updates, and rumors about what Capcom is working on next.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.