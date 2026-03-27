The Real Reason Everyone’s So Obsessed With 90s Nostalgia Right Now

People don’t just miss the 90s. They miss what the 90s now represent: a world that felt slower, more analog, less digital. That memory might be selective, romanticized, and a little full of sh*t, but that’s usually how nostalgia works. It softens the edges just enough to make the past feel easier than it was.

The return of 90s nostalgia was probably inevitable, but the success of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette still says something ugly and revealing about the current mood. The series became FX’s most-watched limited series ever on Hulu and Disney+, showing just how badly people want back into that curated 90s fantasy.

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Some of the fascination is clearly about them. JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette still carry that untouchable, high-gloss aura people love to romanticize. But the larger appeal is the world surrounding them. The 90s now sit in people’s minds as one of the last eras that felt private, physical, and not yet fully swallowed by the internet.

That version of the decade is selective, of course. Nostalgia always is. In our interview, Hailey Perez, LMFT, Licensed Therapist at leading modern therapy practice Octave, said, “As people, we tend to block out the bad stuff and overly romanticize the good stuff.” She also said people revisit the past “with an overly positive lens to help us cope,” which helps explain why old music, old movies, and old celebrity couples can feel so emotionally comforting when the present feels fried.

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Why ’90s Nostalgia Has Everyone in a Chokehold Right Now

There’s actual psychology behind that pull. A 2020 review in Frontiers in Psychology found that nostalgia can support self-esteem, social connectedness, meaning in life, and optimism. In other words, looking back can function like a small emotional stabilizer when the current moment feels unstable.

Perez sees that all the time. “Life right now feels complicated and challenging,” she told us. “We have access to so much information, and we’re overconnected through social media and the news.” That overload explains why even younger adults who barely lived through the 90s still feel attached to it. As Perez put it, “People long for a simpler time.” At this point, the 90s are doing double duty as both a time period and a psychological safe house.

That doesn’t mean nostalgia is automatically healthy. Perez said it can help people reconnect with their “inner child,” their hopes, values, creativity, and need for comfort. But she also warned that living in the past can slide into regret and avoidance. “You literally can’t look ahead if you’re always looking behind you,” she said.

That’s probably the whole story in one sentence here. People say they miss the 90s, but what they really miss is a version of life that felt slower, more physical, and easier to hold in their hands. In a culture that feels overclocked and emotionally exhausted, the past looks like a place where your brain could finally relax.