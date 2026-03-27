ARC Raiders Has An Endgame Problem

ARC Raiders was one of the biggest hits of 2025, but players who have spent 100+ hours venturing topside are starting to run out of content to explore. The team at Embark Studios is aware of this problem and is focused on solving it.

ARC Raiders Devs Want To Challenge EndGame Players

Screenshot: Embark Studios

ARC Raiders has a dedicated playerbase and tons of fans log in each week on PC and consoles to complete their Trials Challenges and explore the dangerous world with their friends. Although there’s plenty to do for the average player, gamers who have spent significant time in ARC Raiders and reached the endgame may be starting to feel a bit bored with the usual grind.

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The ARC Raiders team is aware of the need for more challenge and activities for endgame players and it sounds like solving that problem is one of the team’s priorities at the moment.

In a recent GDC interview with GamesRadar+, ARC Raiders production director Caio Braga discussed the problem-solving surrounding how to punch up the danger level and challenge to entertain endgame players…

“It is one of the things we want to keep working on. We want to challenge the players. Especially the players that are reaching the end of our content. We want more for them. I want them to have more to do, and because they are at the end of it, it’s also important that we challenge them more and more. It is something we want to continue doing, but always giving players tools as well so that other players can partake of the fun.”

When it comes to challenging endgame players more, there are a number of directions that ARC Raiders could explore. There’s a chance that this could be accomplished with new, more deadly ARCs to battle, new maps or map conditions, or even some type of endgame raid system with special boss fights and rewards.

There are no major changes to the endgame content on the current ARC Raiders public roadmap, but it will be interesting to see what the team is cooking up and whether or not some big changes could arrive later in the summer or closer to 2027.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on ARC Raiders and what is next for the hit extraction shooter.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.