4 Unrecognizable Cameos in Famous Comedies (Including One of the Biggest Rock Stars of the 1960s)

Cameo appearances, generally speaking, are meant to stand out. You know, you spot some celebrity that you recognize, and you think to yourself, “Oh, yeah, that person. How cool is it that the filmmakers threw them in there for my enjoyment?” That’s the whole point, right? Otherwise, it feels like a waste of time to go to all the trouble of getting someone famous to be in your movie.

Well, come to find out, not everybody agrees with that assessment. In fact, some people have seemingly gone the extra mile to hide the cameos they went out of their way to include. Let’s take a look at a few examples you more than likely wouldn’t have caught on your own.

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4. GEORGE HARRISON

Monty Python’s Life of Brian might never have been made if former Beatles member George Harrison hadn’t known Eric Idle. Harrison helped finance the film because he wanted to see it, and, as a thank-you, he was given a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo. He spends most of his screen time standing behind John Cleese, his head covered, and says only one word: “Mr. Papadopoulos.”

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3. MIKE JUDGE

Trey Parker and Matt Stone managed to get a few big names to voice characters in 1999’s South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, including the aforementioned Eric Idle and even George Clooney. But while fans wouldn’t have too hard a time recognizing those two voices, there was one other cameo that would’ve been absolutely impossible to catch if it hadn’t been mentioned in the closing credits. When we finally get to hear Kenny speak at the end of the movie, the sped-up voice you hear is actually Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge.

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2. PETER JACKSON

In the opening sequence from Hot Fuzz, Simon Pegg’s character is seen getting stabbed through the hand by a crazed man dressed up like Father Christmas. It goes by quickly, and though the image freezes on the man’s face for a split second, it’s still too fast to reasonably expect viewers to identify the person. However, the man in question is Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, who went uncredited for his brief appearance.

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1. BILL MURRAY

Dumb and Dumber To didn’t just reunite the Farrelly brothers with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels; it also gave the directors a chance to link back up with Kingpin star Bill Murray. Harry’s meth-cooking roommate, Icepick, whose face you never see, is none other than Murray in disguise. According to Peter Farrelly, they thought it would be funny to give the minor role to somebody iconic, and used that as an excuse to hang out with their old pal.