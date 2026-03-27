Anyone Want a 145,000-Pound Dinosaur? The World’s Largest T. Rex Needs a New Home.

The world’s largest Tyrannosaurus rex statue needs a new home.

Tyra, located in the Canadian Badlands, is a gigantic kitschy roadside attraction that, like the dinosaurs she is based on, is facing extinction. The 86-foot-tall T. rex that weighs in at around 145,000 pounds—significantly taller and heavier than any real-life T. rex—has called the small Canadian town of Drumheller her home since 2000. Visitors have been able to climb inside the giant dinosaur and stand in its open jaws that double as a viewing platform.

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The World’s Largest Dinosaur Statue, Tyra, Needs a New Home. Here’s How Much It’ll Cost You.

Unfortunately, according to the Calgary Herald, Tyra is facing a problem no dinosaur has ever faced in their collective many millions of years on Earth: her lease is set to expire. In 2029, the current terms suggest that the structure could be dismantled. Local officials understand that it is a bit of a logistical nightmare to just up and move a giant dinosaur monolith, but so far, no one has come up with a viable solution for moving such a behemoth.

In the meantime, Tyra underwent a structural assessment to ensure that she is stable and safe, and local officials invested over $300,000 into repairing and restoring the local landmark, ensuring that if Tyra does in fact change locations, she will be in relatively good shape, especially as at the current age of 26 she approaches the typical end of a real T.rex’s lifespan.

Local officials say they’re exploring long-term options, but relocating the structure is likely the more unrealistic option. But sticking around isn’t the alternative. Right now, the more likely outcome for the famed local legend T. rex is demolition. At least Tyra will be blindsided by it, like the real-life T. rexes she’s based on.