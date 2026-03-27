NBA YoungBoy Shocks Country Singer by Sending a Mysterious Animal to Her House

Over the past few years, more and more artists have been shifted over to country music. Post Malone went soul searching and picked up his cowboy boots. BigXThaPlug made an entire album working with the biggest artists country had to offer. Beyoncé gave the genre a spin with Cowboy Carter. If everyone else is doing it, why not NBA YoungBoy?

In September 2025, the Baton Rouge rapper collaborated with country crooner Jas Von on “Gettin’ Older.” Fans were extremely happy that she was able to work with one of the biggest artists working today. “They doubted her on Facebook saying she wasn’t gonna get the feature. and she got it. Let’s talk about making your dreams come true,” one person commented on YouTube.

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That could’ve been the end-all, be-all. It wouldn’t have been uncommon for NBA Youngboy to stop in country music for a cup of coffee and forget Jas Von ever existed. Artists like Ludacris and The Jonas Brothers dabbled in country music and were never seen in the genre again. However, NBA Youngboy did the exact opposite, sending a massive gift instead. In a video on Instagram, Von watched as a truck with a huge trailer pulled onto her property. Immediately, she walked over and looked inside, leading to laughter and tears of joy. “It’s like the best gift I’ve ever got,” she told the people around her.

NBA Youngboy Shocks Country Collaborator With a Surprise Gift… But What is It?

Von didn’t reveal to fans what YoungBoy sent her to make her so visibly emotional. Based on the trailer and the country background, you would think it would be a horse. However, she firmly insisted that it wasn’t what many people might initially suspect. Moreover, she added in the comments that it’s not a cow or a pig either.

All of this comes on the heels of the blockbuster Make America Slime Again Tour in 2025. After wrapping up in November, NBA YoungBoy is releasing a concert film titled American YoungBoy on April 22nd. It is directed by Nico Ballesteros, who also made In Whose Name? for Kanye West in 2025. The movie splices some personal, behind-the-scenes look at the “Makes No Sense” MC with concert footage.

“They tried to silence him,” a voice dramatically says in the trailer. “They tried to bury him. Every scar became a story. The glow can’t be contained. It’s the takeover. The movement rises again and again. Tonight, the resurrection begins. It’s time to make America again, baby.”