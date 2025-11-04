‘It Was Like Flesh Hanging off the Skull’: NLE Choppa Reveals the Dream That Inspired His NBA YoungBoy Diss

NLE Choppa has underwent a lot of transformations in his aesthetic over the years. He blew up with his “Shotta Flow” records, these hard, bass heavy, shoot-em-up records that initially set his identity as an artist. Then, he goes through a myriad of rebrands. First, the earthy, spiritual type. Afterwards, he was horny, sexually fluid, saying “If I was a bad b***h, I’d wanna f*ck me too.” Now, he’s NLE The Great, a contemplative, prayer-focused rapper trying to expel evil spirits in hip-hop and culture.

His first target was NBA YoungBoy on the diss song “KO.” Apparently, what sparked the song came from a dream. Recently, the artist formerly known as NLE Choppa spoke to Rolling Stone to talk about the vision he had that inspired his diss track. Apparently, a wild dream he had caused him to retreat in prayer in order to figure out what he had seen.

Videos by VICE

NLE The Great (FKA NLE CHOPPA) Recalls The Dream He Had That Inspired YoungBoy Diss

“The dream was me holding a young boy’s head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father in the dream — my dad,” he recalls. “And when I woke up from my sleep, I wanted to pray about the dream, and I started to seek what the dream meant. And going into that space of prayer, I knew it was time.”

However, NLE Choppa was also a bit skeptical of why his dream, his way of communicating with God, according to him, was so dark and brutal. “So when I first got the dream, I thought it was like a dream from not the most high, I thought it was a nightmare or something, because it was so gruesome in the dream,” NLE Choppa explains. “It was like flesh hanging off the skull, mosquitoes, and gnats, and biting at his flesh as it was deteriorating. And it was very vivid. And it was so vivid I can remember the smell and the dream.”

Consequently, his disposition was to pray it out. He received the answers he was looking for and now NLE Choppa is NLE The Great.