50 Cent Amps Up Beef With Jim Jones by Allegedly Getting Into Business With the Latter’s Landlord

Most beefs tend to operate the same way. There’s lots of bickering back and forth online, subliminal shots or otherwise. Then, there are diss tracks to varying degrees of quality. Mix in a barrage of jokes on both sides and you have your typical beef. However, 50 Cent is not like most artists. He’s the kind of person to spend two decades antagonizing his biggest enemy. He’s the kind of person to partner with DoorDash to make fun of someone in prison.

Now, 50 has introduced a new way to plot against your enemies: real estate. In a February 2026 Instagram post, he shared a surveillance video of rival Jim Jones aggressively kicking down a door in a hallway. Apparently, it’s where the Dipset rapper records his podcast with cohosts and fellow rappers Maino, Fabolous, and Dave East.

Videos by VICE

In any other scenario, this might be just another example of 50 Cent trolling his adversaries. However, everything drastically changed when he also shared a picture of the alleged landlord of the building. What better way to get at Jim Jones than to own the building he records his podcast at every week?

50 Cent Trolls Jim Jones by Allegedly Going Into Business With His Landlord

“Sam is my partner, I own the joint, now you’re gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya a** jimmy. By Monday, you’re destroying my property,” 50 captioned the post.

It’s ironic that the G-Unit rapper is getting into the podcasting sphere—even if it’s to spite Jim Jones. During an interview with Rolling Stone, he lamented the fact that seemingly every veteran rapper has pivoted to the podcasting sphere, especially in New York. “New York City is turning into a podcast. The whole f*cking New York hip-hop is turning into a podcast,” 50 Cent shrugged.

“So there ain’t going to be nobody for them to interview because they’re all podcasters. They’ve got to go to everyone else’s podcast to interview each other because that much of it is turning into that. So now, do I respect them as journalists or do I respect them as artists?”

Ultimately 50 Cent believed that it’s better to be the topic of discussion than to be the one discussing the topics. “I think either you can be the content that they’re talking about or you can be the actual podcast itself. But if you listen to those podcasts, it’s very rare that I’m not being mentioned because everybody does better when the content kind of surrounds [me]. They click YouTube as soon as they see the 50 Cent sh*t on the tab. On your explore tab,” he said.