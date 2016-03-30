R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Performs David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World” and It’s a Proper Tribute



Photo courtesy of NBC

This weekend on April 1, a tribute to David Bowie will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, featuring performances of Bowie’s songs by artists such as Blondie, Pixies, J Mascis, The Roots, Esperanza Spandling, Michael Stipe, and more. Last night, Stipe warmed up for the weekend with a piano-driven rendition of “The Man Who Sold the World” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s hard to imagine a world in which someone other than David Bowie sings this song to its full potential, but here we are, and Stipe’s performance is nothing short of mesmerizing. Bowie ascended out of this world only a couple short months ago, but the emptiness he left is felt every day, which makes this performance all the more powerful.

You’ll be able to stream this weekend’s concert for a donation to a non-profit. Find more info about that here.

Watch Michael Stipe perform “The Man Who Sold the World” below.