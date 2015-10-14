Miley Cyrus and The Flaming Lips Are to Play a Butt Naked Show for Butt Naked People

If you have seen Miley Cyrus at any point over the last two and a half years, you will be aware of how little she cares for layers. From that now infamous flesh tone PVC two-piece she performed in at the VMAs, to appearing on Jimmy Kimmel in a sequin cape and nipple pasties, to that photoshoot for Paper where she can be seen embracing a pig in the buff – the only thing stopping her from being completely nude at all times is the indecent exposure law. But now it looks like she’s about to play the gig of her liberated dreams, because Wayne Coyne has announced over Instagram that Miley Cyrus and the Flaming Lips will play a show totally naked in front of an equally naked audience. Welcome to Woodstock, 2015!

The Flaming Lips frontman posted on Instagram that Cyrus was planning the show for a forthcoming video for the song “Milky Milky Milk”, from her recent and completely mental album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. He added that they would play without clothes while “milk (well, white stuff that looks like milk) is spewed everywhere” – just in case straddling a giant hot dog wasn’t enough of a visaul metaphor for you, now there is added allegorical jizz.

Videos by VICE

Cyrus and the Lips will be hitting the road in November and December, playing six theatre and club shows in Chicago, Detroit, Washington DC, New York, Philadelphia and Boston. It is not known which of those will be designated the naked show, so, be prepared for an Eyes Wide Shut scenario where you are Tom Cruise and there are no costumes.

Follow Emma on Twitter.