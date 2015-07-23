Massage Your Eyes with Mini Mansions Chromatic New Video for “Cheap Leather”

Mini Mansions are made up of Machael Shuman from Queens of the Stone Age, Zach Dawes (who’s worked with everyone from Brian Wilson to T Bone Burnett) and Tyler Parkford, who’s already made his own solo name as Mister Goodnite. With that many reference points, it’s hard to see how you wouldn’t like this in some way.

Essentially: the track itself is a smorgasboard of glorious, daydream vibes, all set to a video that resembles a sliding kaleidoscope. It’s got an eighties vibe to it, TBH, so it’s not surprising that the track features Fred Schneider of the B-52’s. It’s also the b-side to “Vertigo” with Alex Turner.