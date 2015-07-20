In Monster Meat, we follow Micha, a man who had so much medical grade silicone oil injected into his penis and scrotum that his junk now weighs over half a stone. He takes us to Folsom Street Fair in Berlin, a gay fetish event, where he presents himself to the crowd and finds that he feels both shy and proud of his enlarged appendage.

The film delves deep into the unspoken mass phenomena that is penis enlargement, exposing the sometimes dangerous operations, the aesthetic standards it fosters and the ethics underpinning the whole thing, as well as attempting to tackle the question of why penis enlargement is so much more frowned upon than breast implants.