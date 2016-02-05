VICE
Deftones Are Spacier Than Ever in “Prayers/Triangles”

Photo via Deftones’ Facebook

Deftones has always been a rock band known for pushing the boundaries of what heavy music has to offer. Today on Beats 1’s World Record, Zane Lowe premiered the band’s newest single “Prayers/Triangles,” off of their upcoming record Gore. The song shows how far the band goes in pushing forth their sound to progressive boundaries, pitting spacey verses against ultra-catchy choruses. It’s the band’s first music since the release of their last record Koi No Yokan, and it’s clear they have no interest in slowing down whatsoever.

