New Order Will Never Stop with Their New Song “Restless”

Photo Credit: Nick Wilson

It’s hard to think of many artists that have stuck it out for over 30 years and still put out decent music. New Order is a band that can claim this accomplishment, and it’s none more evident than on their new song “Restless.” As the song goes on, multiple layers and textures reveal themselves from string sections to straight guitar parts. Bernard Summer’s voice still carries a lot of weight and power, carrying out flawlessly. It’s all a great sign of things to come on their forthcoming LP Music Complete due out September 25.