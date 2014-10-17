PREMIERE: Here’s the Video for Nicholas Krgovich’s “City of Night” feat. Amber Coffman

Vancouver’s Nicholas Krgovich has lowkey been making some of the most ear-friendly pop over the past decade. You might not know his work, but he’s been a member of No Kids, Gigi, and P:ano, playing a significant role in the latter’s acclaimed 2002 release, When It’s Dark It’s Summer (which, if you haven’t listened to, you should). Like that record—and Krgovich’s swelling pop and r&b filled releases since—there’s a certain element of the music that’s charmingly distinct; a sound that’s willing to flirt with the weirder and more bizarre sides of pop, yet exuding confidence while doing so. Above, we’re happy to premiere a video for Krgovich’s “City of Night,” which features Amber Coffman of Dirty Projectors fame. The track comes from his recent release On Sunset and is catchy as all hell, and the video—despite featuring some playful-yet-corny dance moves from Krgovich and Coffman—is just as endearing. Directed by Peter J. Brant, the clip echoes Krgovich’s ethos: strange, hopeful, and somewhat sad. You can get your copy of On Sunset here.