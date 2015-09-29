Make Life Way Less Miserable with No Joy’s New Video for “Judith”

You ever find a TV show that you think is so good, and yet no one you show seems to think so? It’s because your taste is way too advanced for those nerds! Only you really get why season 4 of General Hospital, is the most important show ever produced. But don’t worry, No Joy gets that struggle, and shows how much goofy soap operas rule.

No Joy is a band from Montreal that play super good, dreamy, and gazey music. No Joy is so good in fact, they wrote one of the best records of the year More Faithful. The band took what they built on previous records Wait To Pleasure and Ghost Blonde, and made shoegaze super fun and just as serious. Their new video for “Judith” embodies that sort of idea, at its core with a really goofy soap opera style video. We follow the marriage of Judith and The Businessman, as they realize maybe it’s not working out. I mean, when your partner would rather look at a business magazine than actually talk to you, you’re kind of fucked, yeah? Anyways, you should check out how the whole thing pans out below.

But before you do that, make sure to buy No Joy’s new record More Faithful right here, and catch them on tour this fall with DIIV:

TOUR DATES:

SEP 10 Madrid, ES – El Sol

SEP 11 Santiago de Compostela, ES – WOS INC Festival

SEP 12 Oviedo, ES – Lata de Zinc

SEP 13 Zaragoza Psych Fest, ES – Zaragoza

SEP 14 Barcelona, ES – Freedonia

SEP 16 Bologna, IT – Freakout Club

SEP 18 Winterthur, CH – Gaswerk Club

SEP 20 Tilburg, NL – Incubate Festival

SEP 22 Copenhagen, DK – Huset Kbh

SEP 23 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

SEP 24 Hamburg, DE – Reeperbahn Festival

SEP 26 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Psych Fest

SEP 27 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

SEP 29 Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

SEP 30 London, UK – Victoria Dalston

OCT 01 Brighton, UK – Bleach

OCT 02 Brussels, BE – Botanique-Witloofbar

OCT 03 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up Du Label

OCT 10 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

OCT 11 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

OCT 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

OCT 13 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

OCT 14 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

OCT 16 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

OCT 17 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

OCT 18 Boise, ID – Neurolux

OCT 19 Seattle, WA – Neumos

OCT 20 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

OCT 22 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

OCT 24 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

OCT 27 San Diego, CA – The Casbah

OCT 28 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

OCT 30 Dallas, TX – Trees

OCT 31 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

NOV 1 Houston, TX – Numbers

NOV 3 Nashville, TN – Exit / In

NOV 4 Atlanta, GA – The Earl

NOV 5 Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

NOV 6 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

NOV 7 Washington, DC – Black Cat

NOV 8 New York, NY – Webster Hall

John Hill