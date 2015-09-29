Make Life Way Less Miserable with No Joy’s New Video for “Judith”

You ever find a TV show that you think is so good, and yet no one you show seems to think so? It’s because your taste is way too advanced for those nerds! Only you really get why season 4 of General Hospital, is the most important show ever produced. But don’t worry, No Joy gets that struggle, and shows how much goofy soap operas rule.
No Joy is a band from Montreal that play super good, dreamy, and gazey music. No Joy is so good in fact, they wrote one of the best records of the year More Faithful. The band took what they built on previous records Wait To Pleasure and Ghost Blonde, and made shoegaze super fun and just as serious. Their new video for “Judith” embodies that sort of idea, at its core with a really goofy soap opera style video. We follow the marriage of Judith and The Businessman, as they realize maybe it’s not working out. I mean, when your partner would rather look at a business magazine than actually talk to you, you’re kind of fucked, yeah? Anyways, you should check out how the whole thing pans out below.
Videos by VICE
But before you do that, make sure to buy No Joy’s new record More Faithful right here, and catch them on tour this fall with DIIV:
TOUR DATES:
SEP 10 Madrid, ES – El Sol
SEP 11 Santiago de Compostela, ES – WOS INC Festival
SEP 12 Oviedo, ES – Lata de Zinc
SEP 13 Zaragoza Psych Fest, ES – Zaragoza
SEP 14 Barcelona, ES – Freedonia
SEP 16 Bologna, IT – Freakout Club
SEP 18 Winterthur, CH – Gaswerk Club
SEP 20 Tilburg, NL – Incubate Festival
SEP 22 Copenhagen, DK – Huset Kbh
SEP 23 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain
SEP 24 Hamburg, DE – Reeperbahn Festival
SEP 26 Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Psych Fest
SEP 27 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast
SEP 29 Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach
SEP 30 London, UK – Victoria Dalston
OCT 01 Brighton, UK – Bleach
OCT 02 Brussels, BE – Botanique-Witloofbar
OCT 03 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up Du Label
TOUR DATES:
OCT 10 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
OCT 11 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
OCT 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
OCT 13 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
OCT 14 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
OCT 16 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
OCT 17 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
OCT 18 Boise, ID – Neurolux
OCT 19 Seattle, WA – Neumos
OCT 20 Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
OCT 22 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
OCT 24 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre
OCT 27 San Diego, CA – The Casbah
OCT 28 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
OCT 30 Dallas, TX – Trees
OCT 31 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
NOV 1 Houston, TX – Numbers
NOV 3 Nashville, TN – Exit / In
NOV 4 Atlanta, GA – The Earl
NOV 5 Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle
NOV 6 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
NOV 7 Washington, DC – Black Cat
NOV 8 New York, NY – Webster Hall
No really, this is John Hill’s favorite album of the year. Follow him on Twitter – @JohnXHill