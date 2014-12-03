Noisey Is Proud to Introduce The Rap Monument

The history of hip-hop is fraught with long-ass songs. There’s the legendary marathon June 27th Freestyle, led by Houston’s DJ Screw and his compatriots in the Screwed Up Click, as well as Lil Wayne’s 31-minute lyrical workout “10,000 Bars,” and the original hip-hop single, the 15-minute “Rapper’s Delight.” Meanwhile, the sound of British grime music was shaped in part by live ciphers held on pirate radio, exhaustive sessions that found MCs pushing each other to rap harder and more furiously than the next, resulting in classic shit-talk sessions.

Still, we asked ourselves—what would happen if you got a bunch of rappers together to make one dope, long-ass song? Not a freestyle, not a cypher, not one rapper rapping so long that you’d get bored. It would be sick, right? So, we teamed up with Hennessey to create the Rap Monument, a thirty-minute track that was result of sessions held in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York.

The Rap Monument features white-hot beats provided by production wizard Hudson Mohawke, rapped over by the likes of Pusha T, Action Bronson, Young Thug, Danny Brown, Raekwon, and Prodigy from Mobb Deep. It is awesome, and because we like to tease you we won’t be releasing it all at once. Instead, we’ll be putting out a few verses per week, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes videos, which you can watch at The Rap Monument’s very own site. We’re calling them “Bricks,” because you can’t make a monument to something without some building materials. After all the bricks have been laid, we’ll put out the full track, and the world will rejoice because it doesn’t have to listen to this amazing song by stringing together a bunch of videos.

Watch the Rap Monument above, and check the first brick, featuring none other than King Push himself, below.