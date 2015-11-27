Noisey Longreads: Catch Up on Some of Our Favorite Stories of 2015

It’s just us here, Noisey readers. We can admit this to each other: It’s nice to see our families around the holidays and all, but how long does this feeling last? After a couple of hours of awkward dinner conversation, carefully avoiding discussions about politics, you start checking the time. And by the end of it, you consider whether or not the gravy dish is deep enough to drown yourself in. We care about you, and don’t want you to drown in gravy. So, in case you are taking an extra few minutes in the bathroom, flipping through your phone as a distraction from Uncle Frank’s thoughts on how Donald Trump can make America great again, we are here to help. Here are some of our favorite longreads from this year so that you can bury your nose into your phone this long weekend, successfully avoiding any interactions with your loved ones, god bless ’em.

The Grateful Dead performed their last shows this past summer in Chicago at what was called the Fare Thee Well tour. To celebrate the band’s 50 years of existence, writer Jeff Weiss spent three days immersed in Deadhead culture. What resulted was a long strange trip down Shakedown Street.

In late 2013 Benjamin Curtis, one half of School of Seven Bells, passed away after a ten-month battle with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. He was 35. This February, Alejandra Deheza will release their final album SVIIB. This is a story that stretched a decade and although there are moments of sadness, this is mostly about love.

Dillinger Four is one of punk’s most influential bands despite the fact that they don’t tour, they don’t put out albums, and they generally don’t care. But despite being unmotivated and unproductive, they still have a lasting effect on their genre. They let us tail them for three days on a rare East Coast trip to find out how the hell they stay so relevant.

Angaleena Presley talks to us about weed legalization, her other band Pistol Annies, and the desperate wave of pain pill addition that’s devastating her Appalachian hometown. Country’s good ol’ boys ain’t got nothin’ on Holler Annie (or her excellent solo album, American Middle Class).

On the cusp of the release of Kurt Vile’s latest record b’lieve i’m goin’ down, Noisey’s Eric Sundermann spends a day with the singer-songwriter helping him move a giant piano. After spending the day sweating, they descend on a bar to talk about the Philly-based musician’s expectations, how he’s growing up, and the best way to navigate this strange life.

Brooklyn’s Arthur Ashin, a.k.a. Autre Ne Veut, made one of the most weirdly satisfying albums of the year, all about how we express ourselves in the digital era. As your aunts and uncles grill you about Snapchat this Thanksgiving, maybe you’d prefer to tune them out and think about this instead. There are also cool pictures, and the music is good.

The headline sort of says it all.

We attended Disclosure’s first-ever arena gig on the week of their new album release to try to answer the question: At a time when dance music in the US has become synonymous with fist-pumping at festivals, can the genre escape Millennial clubland for a permanent home in pop?

A decade after its heyday, the legacy of an unlikely LA radio station stands as a last-ditch effort to revive commercial alternative radio.

Slayer’s Tom Araya opened up in his most personal, revealing interview ever. The iconic frontman talked about death, sacrifice, retirement, and missing his old friend, the late Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman.

This Las Vegas Kid released one of the most exciting and unique debuts of 2015. Here’s where he came from and why it happened.

In 1989, The D.O.C., a close collaborator of Dr. Dre’s and N.W.A.’s, severed his vocal cords in a car accident, cutting short a promising rap career. Earlier this year, the incident was widely remembered after being portrayed in the movie Straight Outta Compton. Around the same time as that movie came out, The D.O.C. suddenly regained his voice, and I had the pleasure of being one of the first people to interview him about it.

Polymath, gentleman, and heavy metal legend Bruce Dickinson has flown a jet, conquered cancer, and released one of the best records of his band Iron Maiden’s storied career in this year’s Book of Souls. We called up the affable Brit to find out what makes him tick.

