These New Bongs and Bubblers Look Like Vintage Heirlooms

NWTN Home’s Highball Collection is getting two new additions: a bubbler and a gravity bong inspired by vintage cut crystal.

The collection started last year with the Highball Hand Pipe, a thick borosilicate glass pipe covered in diamond and wedge cuts that make it look more like something from a bar cart than a smoke shop.

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Now NWTN is stretching that same design across two new ways to smoke. The Highball Bubbler and Highball Gravity Bong launch today, September 18, expanding the collection from a single hand pipe into a full little family of very fancy-looking weed glass.

Photo Courtesy of NWTN Home

It All Started With the Highball Hand Pipe

The original Highball Hand Pipe established the whole look. It’s hand-blown from thick borosilicate glass, but the design pulls heavily from traditional cut crystal. NWTN says the collection was influenced by heirloom glassware and barware, particularly makers like Waterford, which helped popularize the diamond and wedge cuts associated with classic crystal patterns.

That’s also where the Highball name comes from. A highball is one of the simplest classic cocktails, usually just a spirit mixed with something carbonated and served over ice in a tall glass. NWTN liked the connection to barware enough to carry the name over to its smoking collection. Except these Highballs are for weed.

The New Bubbler Adds Water Filtration

The new Highball Bubbler is the most direct extension of the original hand pipe. It keeps the same faceted design but adds water filtration through a two-piece setup with a removable core and angled mouthpiece.

Prices range from $58 to $68 depending on the color. The Bubbler comes in all eight Highball colors: Lapis, Clear, Orchid, Petal, Charcoal, Emerald, Baltic Amber and a new Honeycomb yellow.

So if you liked the original pipe but wanted something with water filtration, which I personally prefer for a cooler smoke, this is basically that idea taken one step further.

Then There’s the $94 Gravity Bong

The much bigger addition is the Highball Gravity Bong. It costs $94 and takes the same cut-glass detailing from the rest of the collection and turns it into a four-piece tabletop gravity bong.

I’ve actually been using NWTN’s Deco Gravity Bong recently, which I reviewed separately. The Highball uses a similar gravity-powered format, but visually, the two couldn’t be more different.

The Deco feels much more mid-century modern and sculptural. The Highball looks like somebody turned a piece of vintage crystal into a bong. And if my experience with the Deco is anything to go by, don’t let the fancy glass fool you. It’s still a gravity bong.

The Highball Gravity Bong will launch in Clear, Lapis, Orchid, Petal, Charcoal, Baltic Amber and Honeycomb. My favorite color Emerald is coming later.

NWTN Really Wants You to Leave Your Weed Gear Out

That’s kind of NWTN’s whole thing. The brand describes its products as “homeware for the high-minded,” and most of its lineup is designed around making smoking gear look like something you wouldn’t quickly shove into a drawer when company comes over.

Some pieces lean more modern. Others borrow from kitchenware or traditional home decor. The Highball Collection goes straight for vintage crystal. With the Hand Pipe, Bubbler, and Gravity Bong now sharing the same faceted design, it feels like an actual collection you’d intentionally keep together. Whether your grandparents would approve of what you’re doing with the crystal is another question.

The NWTN Home Highball Bubbler and Highball Gravity Bong are available beginning September 18 through NWTN Home.