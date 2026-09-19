Insomniac Games Responds to Marvel’s Wolverine “Fart Gas” Backlash With New Update

Insomniac Games has released a new Marvel’s Wolverine update addressing one of the game’s most controversial features. Following complaints from players, the developer has toned down the infamous Scent Trails that some critics hilariously compared to “fart gas.”

Insomniac Tones Down Wolverine’s Controversial Scent Trails

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

When Marvel’s Wolverine launched, its scent system quickly became a major point of criticism. Throughout key sections of the game, visual Scent Trails and Audio Sense indicators would pop up on the screen to guide players toward objectives and other important locations.

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However, some felt the mechanic was too hand-holdy instead of trusting players to explore environments and figure out objectives on their own. The appearance of the Scent Trails also resulted in critics and players jokingly referring to the visual effect as Wolverine’s “fart gas.”

Insomniac Games has now responded player feedback and fixed the scent trails in update v1.001.005. The Marvel’s Wolverine update specifically reduces the opacity of the Scent Trails and Audio Sense indicators, making the effects less intrusive. Here is a before and after screenshot to give you an idea of what has changed:

Screenshot: Insomniac Games, TikTok @pirat_nation

The feature has not been completely removed, but the reduced visual presentation should make it considerably less distracting. In other words, Wolverine’s “fart gas” is still technically in the game. It is just much harder to see now.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Marvel’s Wolverine update v.01.001.005 is now live on PS5, and addresses the scent trail visuals. However, the patch also has some additional fixes as well.

Here are the complete changes included in the update:

Fixed several common crashes experienced by a small percentage of players following launch.

Adjusted the presentation of Scent Trails and Audio Sense indicators.

Reduced the opacity of both effects to make them less visually intense.

Insomniac is evaluating additional improvements to Senses, including possible toggleable options in a future update.

Although Insomniac Games largely fixed the visual issue with scent trailers, some players still feel the change does not go far enough and have asked the developer to make Senses something that can be manually activated with a button prompt.

Others would prefer an option to disable the effects entirely. Thankfully, the developer confirmed it is continuing to evaluate improvements to the Senses system. Insomniac is also exploring toggleable options that could be introduced in a future update.