NSA Song

Hello! We’re the NSA! We’re spying on every part of your life, but there’s one thing we’re really interested in. Brought to you by ADHD University.

Writer: Heather Anne Campbell
Executive Producer: Samantha Scharff
Director: Nick Sazani
Voice Talent: Nate Clark, Matthew Davis, Katie Molinaro, Jessica Reiner-Harris
Producer: Steve Shin
Storyboard Artist: JC Wegman
Lead Animator: Forrest Norris, Carol Scarbrough
Animation: Richard Ramos, Kaishu Menella, Raye Rodriguez, Chris Toms
Lead Designers: Megan Willoughby, Mary Nash
Design: Alvyn Villanueva, William Gibbons
Editors: Leroy Patterson
Animation Coordinator: Arielle Martorana
Digital Project Manager: Kassandra Valle

