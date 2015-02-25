Obey City’s New Video Will Give You the Love Tingles

Video by Melissa Matos of TRUSST

Brooklyn-based producer Obey City never stops working. He’s constantly provided us with sultry, sexy tunes since the release of his first EP almost two years ago. His new video for “Waterbed” is as torrid as ever, interjecting verses from vocalist Anthony Flammia with mood-lit vignettes of a hot model showered in colorful waves. I’ve never met a prude R&B fan, but this video could convert even the up-tightest of abstainers.



Buy Obey City’s new EP, Merlot Sounds, on iTunes and check out more from the producer here.